First, some features of the supply of electricity in the grid.

The grid has to provide a continuous stream of energy to meet demand precisely, from nanosecond to nanosecond.

The current has to fall within strict limits of voltage and frequency.

The output cannot be stored at grid-scale.

The features of wind and solar generation.

Wind and solar facilities cannot deliver a continuous stream of power due to breaks caused by sunsets and wind droughts.

The ultimate disruptor is the windless night when there is no generation at all from sun and wind.

The wind and solar “chain” is only as strong as its weakest link (the windless night) like the lowest point of a fence, a dam or a flood levee.

People are generally aware of nights, but wind droughts were under the radar for a long time because the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings.

It was left to the Australians Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang to describe the problem, over a decade ago.

It came to wider notice on Jo Nova’s blog but nobody in a position of power or influence became aware or took any action, even in Ausgtralia.

Most people assume that the wind is blowing not far away, but in fact, severe wind droughts, can extend across continental and subcontinental areas for periods up to three days and nights in a row in Australia and for weeks during Dunkelflautes in Europe.

The outputs from electricity generators cannot be stored at scale, and the same applies to the wind and solar inputs, unlike the sacks of grain that can be stored before milling and heaps of coal sitting beside a coal-fired plant.

Some people think that storage can bridge the gaps through windless nights, but the scale and cost of storage rules out that possibility. Besides, McBratney’s law states that you can build as much storage as you can afford, but you will never charge it in a grid loaded with wind and solar power.

Apparently wind and solar are uniquely unqualified to sustain an electricity grid.

WIND AND SOLAR AIN’T REAL CAPACITY BECAUSE THEY ARE OFF DUTY ON WINDLESS NIGHTS. As the man said…

That explains why trillions have been spent around the Western world in the attempt to transition from coal and gas, and now we have more expensive and less reliable power with massive collateral damage to the environment.