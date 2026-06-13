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Iain Reid's avatar
Iain Reid
3h

It doesn't take much to research and understand electrical grid requirements. The media with one or two exceptions have never done this, something they should have done two decades ago.

Had they done their job and informed the public, I wonder if support for renewables would be as strong as it seems to be. They have a lot to answer for.

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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
11h

I'm seeing light at the end of the tunnel, Rafe. Net Zero is cooked. The renewable superpower is flickering out. Investors are dropping out of the race. Bowen's farcical sovereign energy is immediately mugged by a growing number of punters who know a dead skunk when they smell it. The Cult is reaching its Koolaid moment. Reality is breaking out everywhere. All that remains is for Albo to pull his rip cord, and the rest of us to erect the scaffolds and send out the invitations to the traitors' neck tie party.

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