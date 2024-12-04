Drought-prone regions are not suitable for cropping and regions that are subject to wind droughts are not suitable for wind farming. That rules out the whole of Australia, both onshore and offshore, Western Europe, North America, much of Asia and the subtropical Doldrums.

Real farmers are driven off the land by droughts but the modern wind farmers are subsidised and supported by favourable market rules to guarantee a return whether the consumers want wind power or not and regardless of the efficiency of the windmills.

In strictly economic terms they are not a going concern due to their very low Energy Return to Investment. According to Vaclav Smil and Lars Schernikau the EROI for wind is in the vicinity of five compared with coal which is near 30 and nuclear power near 70.

With the wind of subsidies and mandates behind them, towering engines of mass destruction march across the countryside like an invasion of metallic Triffids, killing birds and bats and laying waste to farmlands and forests.

They also poison the sense of community in country towns and districts across the country where friends, family members and neighbours are divided between those who make money by hosting windmills and those who want to save their surroundings.

For those who value the quality of country life at its best, this may be the most toxic legacy of the suicidal net zero program.