This is to introduce people in the USA to the dawn and dusk gridwatch or wind watch that Australians can do with the NemWatch widget. https://reneweconomy.com.au/nem-watch/

Starting with Texas to see how often wind and solar will deliver a hot meal at breakfast and dinnertime.

Go to the live display at https://www.gridstatus.io/live/ercot

All the grids in the country can be found in the top line of the display.

Have a quick look at all of them to see the remarkably different fuel mixes across the country.

On the right side are dates and you can access periods from today to the last 30 days.

Start with 7 days to get the feel of the display and use 30 days for a good sample.

Run the cursor across the display to see the fuel mix and check the wind and solar supply at dawn and dusk, or breakfast and dinnertime to see how often you will have the meal cold when AI drives up demand and there is less coal and gas in the mix.

This is the display. Go to the live display to do the exercise.

The numbers in the picture show the wind and solar contribution at 1 am this morning.

As I write at 6.30 in Texas, approaching dinnertime, the sun is fading fast and the wind is providing 5.6% of the power.