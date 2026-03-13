Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
18h

Thanks for comment and link!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marnie's avatar
Marnie
19h

"Count the cost of the batteries required to store 200 GWh of power, at (say) half a billion per GWh."

https://ctif.org/news/monterey-county-moves-towards-bess-ban-after-massive-fire-moss-landing-january-2025

"In the wake of the largest battery storage fire in U.S. history, Monterey County, California, is advancing a moratorium on new battery energy storage facilities following the January 2025 blaze at the Moss Landing Power Plant. The fire, which burned for two days and released toxic smoke across the region, has prompted urgent calls for stronger safety regulations and environmental oversight."

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture