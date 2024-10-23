Don’t be deceived by the Levelized Cost of Energy LCOE.

Look at the energy return on investment eROI

Get the story from Lars Schernikau and William Smith

https://unpopular-truth.com/thevideo/

eROI measures the efficiency of energy systems. Large numbers indicate high efficiency and nuclear power scores around 70 compared with coal near 30 while most wind and solar systems score below 5. That is approximately the crucial cut-off figure between systems that are sustainable and systems that are not efficient enough to survive independently.

If the index falls short, the state or country is at risk of energy starvation and it will have to draw on more efficient sources of power, at home or abroad.

The state of South Australia is the wind leader in Australia but almost every night they import coal power from Victoria. Similarly Australia imports coal power from China in the form of the energy intensive components of our imported wind turbines and solar panels!

