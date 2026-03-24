Rafe’s Substack

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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
2d

Good stuff, Rafe. You sense the scam is falling apart, but the blob is huge and invested and desperate to keep face, but they're going to drop a gazillion of our dollarydoos before they're stopped.

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Andrew Deakin's avatar
Andrew Deakin
2d

Great summary of the sham claims of ‘renewables’ to replace conventional power plants and provide 24/7 on demand electricity. It has been blindingly obvious that the weather dependent intermittency of wind and solar was an Achilles heel. Obvious since the late 1990s, when the Howard government first mandated their use (at 2%, since ramped up by subsequent higher targets and exceptionally generous publicly funded subsidies).

One minor query: why have the experts on electricity in Australia been so reluctant to call out this nonsense? The state and federal governments established The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to manage the national power grid independent of the companies that owned the generators and transmission and distribution networks. The expertise housed therein ought to have been able to provide fearless advice on the limited potential for wind and solar to substitute for normal power plants. But they have not (at least not publicly - anecdotal evidence of rational scepticism in their ranks is plentiful). Does the 60% majority government ownership of AEMO cow its employees?

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