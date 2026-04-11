Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
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Cap Allon has been documenting the very cold winter which continues into spring across Canada, parts of the US, including the Sierras and Europe and Russia. Oops! Winter even had in Spring. A Le nino has been predicted but only a 50% chance. Politics governs the weather predictions.

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