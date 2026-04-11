Serious storms ravaged the US in January this year, testing the capacity of Texas's power grid (ERCOT).

Five years ago in February 2021, Storm Uri almost blacked out the whole state of Texas. Rolling blackouts impacted much of the state for weeks and hundreds of people died in the extremely cold conditions. Gas underperformed because the system was not winterized to the standard of the colder northern states, while wind and solar struggled as well, but the RE lobby managed to spin the story to blame gas.

This brings us to "The Texas Freeze: An Early Update" by Kerry Clapp, posted on Jan 27, covering the week of Jan 19-26.

Executive Summary

· As temperatures fell across Texas, renewable generation declined almost immediately. · Wind, solar, and batteries fell from briefly supplying ~63% of generation to ~7% within roughly 48 hours. · Battery storage played a negligible role, constrained by high prices and lack of surplus electricity. · Dispatchable resources — natural gas, coal, and nuclear — carried the grid, covering both lost renewables and rising demand. · Unlike Winter Storm Uri in 2021, the grid is holding so far, suggesting post-Uri reforms are working — but only because dispatchable generation remains available.

The storm is still underway, but the early lessons are already clear.

Coal, typically described as baseload generation, has operated with unusually wide swings during this event, placing it somewhere between traditional baseload and load-following service.

Closing Thoughts

So far, the post-Uri changes — weatherization, operational improvements, and planning adjustments — appear to be working.

Nuclear has delivered steady baseload power. Renewables have contributed what they can: some wind, little solar. Natural gas and coal have absorbed both the renewable shortfall and the increase in demand.

Texas is getting through this storm — not because intermittent resources carried the grid, but because dispatchable generation was there when it mattered.

Technical Elaborating on the problem with gas in 2021

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7448029240681263104?

Natural gas in TX didn’t fail during Uri, as such. Rather, there were two discrete failure modes; one was due to a combination of regulatory imposts (electrification of pipeline compression station equipment) and critical demand mismanagement (accidentally curtailing lines power to those compression stations - whoopsie!);

The other was due to NG generation plant operators trying to reduce maintenance costs on what was supposed to be a very low probability event (which you can thank NOAA for painting a picture of a very mild winter that year - since mild winters play into the AGW trope, and government agencies know more than most who butters their bread, so to speak).