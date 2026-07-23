From a series in the Australian Spectator Online. They are also posted on Substack. It seems that wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on the more efficient conventional generators. Lars Schernikau and William Smith have explained this unpopular truth in a slim and elegant book that demolishes some of the most cherished beliefs of the climate and energy warriors in the alternative universe.

The Unpopular Truth about Electricity and the Future of Energy is a scholarly tour de force, combining the depth and detail of a doctoral thesis with crystal clear writing. This is a rare combination. People who don’t need the full story can get what they need to know from the beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition.

First, they demolish the green fantasy that we can survive with less power by practising demand-management while we replace hydrocarbons with so-called renewables. The rise of new forms of energy is a history of addition, not substitution. First, in the west, we supplemented wood with coal, then oil, then nuclear power, and lately with wind and solar (the unreliables). Susidised and mandated wind and solar only achieved prominence by mistake, because the wind farmers and the politicians neglected to check the reliability of the wind supply.

They suggest that the recent Western experiment with ‘carbon mitigation’ policies will be seen as a potentially catastrophic aberration in the history of the Western world. Look out for my next book, How wind droughts almost destroyed Western Civilisation as we know it.

The destructiveness of the war on CO2 (plant food) can be seen in the very visible impact of climate mitigation policies compared with hypothetical harms in a dystopian future based on radical misrepresentation of ‘the science’. See the first chapter of Triggerwarming by Champion and Grimshaw for a catalogue of environmental, economic, and social harms caused by the ‘decarbonisation’ program.

The centrepiece of The Unpopular Truth is the game-changing analysis of the full cost of electricity (FCOE), to explain that the so-called renewables are a drain on the net energy balance of the industrialised world. They are energy stealers, incapable of making an independent living, leaning on more efficient providers like spoiled children who never leave home.

The authors surveyed more than 100 government agencies, universities, think tanks, and an alphabet soup of national and international bodies without finding any that were counting all the costs of wind and solar power. Practically all of these bodies are on board with Net Zero and the indicator of choice is the LCOE, the Levelised Cost of Electricity which makes wind and solar appear to be very cheap.

In Australia the LCOE is the gold standard for the Australian government, the CSIRO (the Commonwealty Science and Industrial Research Organisation) and all the usual suspects in the alternative universe. Politicians and their staff don’t have time to go into details, so they uncritically accept the GenCost/LCOE story and then they can’t understand why power keeps getting more expensive as more wind and solar penetrate the grid.