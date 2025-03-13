The authors explain that wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on more efficient generators. This is an important book, and it is beautifully written. It is highly recommended and people who are short of time can get what they need to know from the beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition.

First they demolish the green fantasy that we can get along with less power by practicing demand management while we replace hydrocarbons with so-called renewables. The rise of new forms of energy is a history of addition, not substitution starting with wood, supplemented by coal, then oil, then nuclear power and lately by wind and solar ( the unreliables). Unfortunately wind and solar only achieved prominence by mistake based on the failure to take account of wind droughts, (Dunkelflautes in Europe.)

The recent period when the progressive west embraced “carbon mitigation” policies will be seen as a potentially catastrophic aberration in the history of the western world. Look out for my next book “How wind droughts almost destroyed western civilization as we know it.”

The destructiveness of the war on CO2 (plant food) can be seen in the very visible impact of climate mitigation policies compared with hypothetical harms in a dystopian future based on radical misrepresentation of “the science.” See the first chapter of Triggerwarming by Champion and Grimshaw for a catalogue of environmental, economic and social harms caused by the “decarbonization” program. https://www.amazon.com/Trigger-Warming-Everything-Always-Wanted-ebook/dp/B0B8BZX1YQ/ref=sr_1_4

The centrepiece of The Unpopular Truth is the game-changing analysis of the full cost of electricity (FCOE), to explain that the so-called renewables are a drain on the net energy balance of the industrialized world. They are energy stealers, incapable of making an independent living, leaning on more efficient providers like spoiled children who never leave home.

They surveyed more than 100 government agencies, universities, think tanks and an alphabet soup of national and international bodies without finding any that were counting all the 10 categories of costs that they identified.

Practically all of these bodies support net zero and the indicator of choice is the LCOE, the Levelized Cost of Electricity which makes wind and solar appear to be very cheap.

It is used by the CSIRO in their GenCost report which is the gold standard for the Australian Government and all the usual suspects in the alternative universe. Politician and their staff don’t have time to go into details, so they endorse the GenCost/LCOE story and they can’t understand why power keeps getting more expensive as more wind and solar penetrate the grid

The author’s unpopular story can be summed up in three statements.

1. Present and future energy requirements far outstrip Net Zero pathways and possible “renewable” generation. 2. There is a disconnect between the installed capacity of unreliable energy and generated electricity due to the ten factors that account for the full cost of energy (FCOE.) These are building, cost of fuel, operating, transportation and balancing, storage, backup, cost to environment, decommissioning and disposal, room cost (land footprint). 3. The lack of viable long-term grid-scale storage.

They point out that another index, the energy return on investment (eROI) picks up many of the 10 factors and it is vastly more informative than the LCOE because it measures the efficiency of energy systems. Large numbers indicate high efficiency and nuclear power scores around 70 compared with coal near 30 while most wind and solar systems score below 5. That is the cut-off figure between systems that are sustainable and systems that are not efficient enough to survive independently. These figures will be fine-tuned but the tendency is clear.

A state (like South Australia) or country where the energy supply is moving towards domination by wind and solar will eventually suffer from energy starvation and it will have to depend on more efficient sources of power, somewhere else. Unfortunately for Australia there is no “ssomewhere else.”

They write the wind and solar based “energy transition” can only reduce global net energy efficiencies because it requires more complex energy systems and it increases storage conversion and transmission losses.

Looking forward they see no future for the net zero program due to the energy efficiency problem and other shortcomings including the short lifetime of the equipment and the astronomical demand for minerals.

Finally they look at the way governments are treating the three main objectives of energy policy: security of supply, affordability and environmental protection. They conclude that net zero programs focus simplistically on reducing CO2 emissions, blind to the harm inflicted by “climate mitigation” policies, while the two primary objectives are undermined at the same time. A veritable trifecta of failure.

Clearly the transition to unreliable energy is not going to happen, it is just a matter of how many more trillions will be spent making power more expensive and less reliable before the Wind and Solar Titanic does a U-turn.