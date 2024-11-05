Wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on more efficient generators. This slim and elegant book by Lars Schernikau and William Smith is a root and branch demolition of the most cherished beliefs of the climate and energy warriors in the alternative universe.

It is also a scholarly tour de force combining the depth and detail of a doctoral thesis with crystal clear writing. This is a rare combination. People who don’t need the full story can get what they need to know from the beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition.

First, they demolish the green fantasy that we can survive with less power by practising demand-management while we replace hydrocarbons with so-called renewables. The rise of new forms of energy is a history of addition, not substitution. Starting with wood, we supplemented this with coal, then oil, then nuclear power, and lately with wind and solar (the unreliables). Unfortunately, wind and solar only achieved prominence by mistake.

The recent period during which the progressive West embraced ‘carbon mitigation’ policies will be seen as a potentially catastrophic aberration in the history of the Western world. Look out for my next book, How wind droughts almost destroyed Western Civilisation as we know it.

The destructiveness of the war on CO2 (plant food) can be seen in the very visible impact of climate mitigation policies compared with hypothetical harms in a dystopian future based on radical misrepresentation of ‘the science’. See the first chapter of Triggerwarming by Champion and Grimshaw for a catalogue of environmental, economic, and social harms caused by the ‘decarbonisation’ program.

The centrepiece of The Unpopular Truth is the game-changing analysis of the full cost of electricity (FCOE), to explain that the so-called renewables are a drain on the net energy balance of the industrialised world. They are energy stealers, incapable of making an independent living, leaning on more efficient providers like spoiled children who never leave home.

They surveyed more than 100 government agencies, universities, think tanks, and an alphabet soup of national and international bodies without finding any that were counting all the costs that they identified. Practically all of these bodies are on board with Net Zero and the indicator of choice is the LCOE, the Levelised Cost of Electricity which makes wind and solar appear to be very cheap.

It is used by the CSIRO in their GenCost report and that it is the gold standard for the Australian government and all the usual suspects in the alternative universe. Politicians and their staff don’t have time to go into details, so they endorse the GenCost/LCOE story and then they can’t understand why power keeps getting more expensive as more wind and solar penetrate the grid.

The author’s unpopular story can be summed up in three statements.