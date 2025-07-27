The transition from coal in Australia is limited by the amount of wind power available at night. In the absence of solar input, with no nuclear power and limited hydro capacity, the wind contribution will have to meet almost all the base load through the night before we can close down any more coal stations.

Reading literacy appears to be in decline – and that is causing concern – but spare a thought for the prevalence of ‘wind illiteracy’. This means a lack of awareness about the reliability of the wind supply.

Wind illiteracy has enabled the biggest peacetime policy blunder in our history – connecting intermittent solar and wind power to the grid. That mistake has been compounded by subsidising the providers and mandating the use of the product.

The result is a mortal threat to the electricity supply which is the lifeblood of modern society since the horse and buggy days. At the very least the price of power will rise sharply, crippling energy-intensive industries, wrecking household budgets, and feeding inflation in every sector of the economy where electricity is an input.

The root of the problem is the combination of extensive and protracted wind droughts, the need for continuous input to the grid to match demand, and the lack of grid-scale storage to fill the gap in supply on windless nights.

Dirt farmers are keenly aware of the risk of rain droughts, so prudent farmers pay close attention to the rainfall records and the soil type which will give some indication of the storage capacity in the soil.

Did anyone involved in planning the transition to intermittent wind and solar power think about the wind supply in the way that farmers and irrigation planners presumably pay attention to the water supply?

Did anyone call the Bureau of Meteorology or seek advice from some wind-literate person who might have warned them about the widespread wind-lulls that occur when high-pressure systems hover for a day or two, or even three?

These are not the result of recent climate change. In the history of the Lameroo district in the Mallee of western Victoria:

‘A drought of a very different kind occurred in March and April of 1934. Because Lameroo sits above our underground water supply, windmills (wind pumps) were used to draw water to the surface for stock water and personal use. The period from mid-March to the end of April was almost completely windless; therefore no water. Farmers were soon desperate for stock water…’

A new era of wind watching started almost two decades ago when Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang started to draw on the records of the electricity market operator (AEMO) to track the performance of the windmills connected to the grid.

During the calendar year 2010 Paul Miskelly found that the total wind output across the entire grid in SE Australia fell rapidly to zero or near zero on 109 occasions in the year.

He showed that these droughts occurred when high-pressure systems fell over the area, these are visible in the weather maps that show the high and low-pressure systems that move from west to east across the continent.

He flagged the need for a fleet of fast-acting gas plants with enough capacity to match the installed wind capacity, on standby mode ‘to balance the wind’s mercurial behaviour’.

Anton Lang recorded his daily observations in thousands of contributions to a blog. This must be one of the most remarkable single-handed and unfunded projects on record. https://papundits.wordpress.com/2019/10/01/australian-daily-wind-power-generation-data-introduction-with-permanent-link-to-daily-posts/

He established that the Capacity Factor for the windfleet was almost precisely 30%, contrary to claims of higher performance by vested interests. In the last year this has fallen towards 26%.

He also observed the fluctuations that destabilize the system and recently he recorded an episode when the wind power fell by 4.3GW in two and a half hours. That is equivalent to all the coal capacity in Victoria suddenly going down, a situation that would be headline news if it happened to the coal stations.

In 2010, there were only 23 wind farms with less than 2GW of installed capacity and it was anticipated that the supply would become more reliable as the number of sites increased. John Morgan reported that the situation was much the same in the 12-month period from Sep 2014 to Sept 2015 when the capacity of the wind fleet was approaching 4GW.

The problem persists even though the installed capacity of the windmills exceeds 13GW.

People need to become wind-savvy and alert to the Achilles heel of the intermittent energy system, that is, the nights when the wind is low and there is next to no renewable energy input. During these periods, no amount of additional installed capacity will help until there is grid-scale storage to save the excess power generated on sunny afternoons.

Renewable energy promoters celebrate record high-wind periods but they are looking through the wrong end of the telescope and they need to accept that the critical measure of fitness for purpose is the low points and especially the low-wind periods at night.

AEMO has recently started providing potentially misleading information (to wind-illiterate users) on the data dashboard, which includes a record of Renewable Penetration. (See the tab at the top of the page.) Admittedly, it is labelled ‘highlights’ but it could mislead the unwary viewer who doesn’t realise that the highs are useless as long as the lows persist. It is directly comparable to the fence around the cow paddock where the gate is always open or there are gaps. Doh! The cows will get out regardless of the height of the fence.

This was first published by The Australian Spectator.

