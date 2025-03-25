Ross Garnaut is a major architect of Australian energy policy because he wrote the foundational policy document for the labour government that came to power in 2007.

He is a fanatical green energy advocate and he put some of his own money where his mouth is by developing an energy trading vehicle called Zen Energy.

The core of traditional Zen practices is to be “peaceful and calm” and that is the way the wind of Australia went for several days in May 2024.

Zen Energy was becalmed, recalling the plight of The Ancient Mariner described in dramatic verse by Samuel Coleridge.

Day after day, day after day,

We stuck, nor breath nor motion;

As idle as a painted ship

Upon a painted ocean.

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43997/the-rime-of-the-ancient-mariner-text-of-1834

Contrary to the apologists in the wind industry it is not true that this wind drought was a one in 50 year event that could not have been predicted. For some strange reason the official meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings and it was left to independent observers in Australia, Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly, to find them in the records of windpower generation kept by the market operator since 2009.

Jo Nova’s blog carried reports on their work and The Energy Realists of Australia have been sending the word to state and federal politicians and journalists since 2020.

Look at the evidence for yourself in the months of June 2017, June 2020, August 2022 and now May 2024. Those droughts cover the whole of SE Australia (the NEM) for two successive days and nights or more. There are many other droughts in parts of the NEM over periods less than three days and they all strike serious blows to the power supply without being potentially fatal like the major episodes.

Just go to the Aneroid Energy site, https://anero.id/energy

Locate the wind energy button halfway down the page, https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy

Then go to the calendar at top right to locate the date you want.

This seismic information has apparently notyet reached the politicians and the public although the well-reported Zen debacle may have cracked the cone of silence on the topic.

This publicity is good news for people who are trying to alert people to the existential threat of wind droughts as they menace the continuity of power supply.

Contemplate the ABC of intermittent energy, this is not an acronym is just a statement of three propositions to prove that it was a catastrophic blunder to subsidise and mandate wind power on the grid.

A. Input to the grid must continuously match the demand. B. The continuity of RE is broken on nights with little or no wind. C. There is no feasible or affordable large-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

Therefore, the green transition is impossible with current storage technology.

The rate of progress towards the tipping point will accelerate as demand is swelled by AI and electrification at large.

More about wind droughts and significance of the work of Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly.

