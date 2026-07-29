From a series in the Australian Spectator Online. They are also posted on Substack.

First published as The Late Discovery of Wind Droughts. March 2025.

Wind droughts could have been the most important discovery in the 20th Century but the discovery came too late to avert the rush to wind and solar power.

Nobody who appreciated the implications of wind droughts would have tried to replace cheap and reliable conventional power with intermittent inputs to the grid. A senior Australian politician told me that Audrey Zibelman (sometime Australian energy czar) and Paul Broad (once head of Snowy Hydro) knew about wind droughts but none of them spilled the beans in public.

This suicidal detour from the main road of power generation has cost trillions of dollars globally and delivered more expensive and less reliable electricity with massive collateral damage to the planet.

Sailors and millers knew about wind droughts under different names for centuries but in our time the meteorologists neglected to mention them. They also eluded the attention of the visionaries who decided to save the planet by “decarbonising” the power supply.

Over a decade ago, while the meteorologists were still asleep at the wheel, independent Australian investigators systematically documented the impact of wind droughts on the electricity supply.

Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly looked at the records of the continuous output of the Australian wind fleet which are publicly available on the AEMO data base and other sites like Aneroid Energy.

These records show occasional periods up to three days and nights in duration with hardly any wind power across the whole of South-Eastern Australia. Shorter droughts occur frequently like the three days and two nights in May 2023 and four days in June this yeaer (2026). In the absence of feasible and affordable storage at grid-scale, it is obvious that wind will not work, because wind and solar are not real (reliable) capacity.

The grid must have continuous input to be fit for purpose, as a fence around stock has to be continuous and it has to be high enough to keep the stock inside. In the same way a dam or a flood levee is only as good as the lowest point, not the average or the highest points. The chain is no stronger than the weakest link, etc.

Wind droughts are the weak link in the electricity chain if we ever depend on intermittent energy and that is why the coal fires will have to be kept burning until we have nuclear power at scale.

Lang’s observations are recorded in some thousands of entries on a private blog, rather like a trackless forest that calls for a map and signposts. A study of short-term fluctuations in the wind shows a fragment of the riches to be found in the forest.

He found that falls in wind generation equivalent to the loss of two 500 MW coal generators can occur in an hour. Recently, with more installed capacity, he found an episode when the wind delivery fell by the equivalent of the whole Victorian coal capacity in two hours

Paul Miskelly’s landmark paper is very long; fortunately, the abstract and the conclusion convey the essential message. The politicians and the public still don’t realise the gravity of the situation because the journalists and commentators have not effectively informed their listeners and viewers despite a barrage of communications from The Energy Realists of Australia to a long list of journalists (currently numbering 109) since June 2020.