Have a look at Germany!

Business as usual actually, its not the first Dunkelflaut! Sailors and millers must have known about them for centuries.

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/The_endless_wind_drought_crippling_renewables___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

It’s all over, bar the shouting and cleaning up the mess.

The wind drought problem was not signalled by the official meteorologists and it was not acknowledged even after Australian investigators, Lang and he Miskelly team, told the story over a decade ago.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/climate-change/no-gusts-no-glory/

it will take some time to change the course of the Unreliable Energy Titanic but it has to be done to save the economy, household budgets, the tragic divisions in rural communities and the planet in - case any of the so-called environmentalists and greens really care about that.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/20-2-four-icebergs-in-the-path-of-renewables-titanic

Time for a new narrative! Change the story, change the game, lets go for scientific realism and the welfare of people and the planet.

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/Change_the_narrative_change_the_game___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

So it’s time to start planning an exit strategy including the legalisation of nuclear power and it will also include the recognition that we will h allburn coal until nuclear is available at scale.

No worries there, mate, the plants will love it!

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/Looking_for_the_Net_Zero_exit_sign___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

The numbers at 6 o’clock this morning tell the story – In South Australia where the wind leaders blew up their last power stations they were importing almost 3 times as much coal power from Victoria as their own windmills were providing. And they were also burning diesel!

I didn’t get a screenshot of the widget because I didn’t plan to write the story until I realised it is a nice partner with the story in Germany

This is the picture at (late) breakfast time, quite a bit of solar and next to no wind. Imagine the situation without the gold bits (solar) on the bars!