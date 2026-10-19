Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Joe Craig's avatar
Joe Craig
8d

Go nuclear or go home

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
6d

The LAWS of physics are one thing. The rules of an Excel spreadsheet are something entirely different. If you get them confused, physics will correct you.

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