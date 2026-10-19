Last week's overnight collapse of a multibillion-dollar data centre float on the stock market should provoke a public debate about the terminal illness of Australia's electricity system.

It is being killed by the net zero program, which was designed to drive out cheap and reliable coal power in favour of intermittent (weather-dependent) wind and solar power, with backup from storage in the Snowy 2.0 Pumped Hydro Scheme and batteries

A dozen coal plants in SE Australia have closed since 2012. After the Hazelwood Power Station closed in 2017, the Market Operator warned that we were travelling with inadequate reserve power. Sure enough, in January 2019 a heatwave caused rolling blackouts in Melbourne.

Managed load shedding and deindustralisation have kept our nose above water since then, but we are running out of smelters to close. One more closure will guarantee rolling blackouts practically every night when the wind is low. Running a 600MW data centre would have the same effect.

That means no serious data centre projects until we have new coal capacity and/or large nuclear power plants. In the meantime, data centres will have to run on gas in the states where it is available and diesel elsewhere.

To be clear about the problem with wind and solar capacity, build as much as you like but there is nothing there during severe nocturnal wind droughts. Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it can’t deliver on windless nights.

As for battery storage, take a tip from Bill Gates. 2 MINUTES

And for pumped hydro storage, check out Malcolm Turnbull’s legacy! At last report the Snowy 2.0 Pumped Hydro Scheme is still bogged down.

It will probably cost $40 billion if it is completed.

But it never made sense even at the starting price of $5 billion.