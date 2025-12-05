Rafe’s Substack

Max Rawnsley
3d

Rafe, you missed 'sustainable'

1 reply by Rafe Champion
Kris Martin
2d

You’re so right about the use of this language. Over the last few months I’ve been making a particular effort to avoid using the term “renewables” without quotes. It’s surprisingly easy to say “wind and solar” (omitting hydro, which has its own issues, but they’re very different from those of intermittent energy sources). Perhaps we could try “disposables”….

I also balk now at saying “emissions-free,” as emissions aren’t entirely out of the picture with wind and solar. (And emissions of exactly what? The term isn’t nearly specific enough.) The more careful I am with this language, the more unnatural and inaccurate the popular terms seem. I highly recommend making the effort to those considering abandoning or qualifying the popular terminology.

1 reply by Rafe Champion
3 more comments...

