Karl Popper famously insisted that the words don’t matter, focus on clarity, the logic of arguments, and the evidence.

If necessary, clarify your meaning in the course of the discussion.

That applies to academic discussion when people used to be focused on ideas, evidence and arguments.

It does not apply to PR and propaganda

Consider some key words in the energy field: green, clean, renewables, and decarbonisation.

If we habitually use those terms we are quite likely giving aid and consolation to the enemy, because people who hear the words but don’t get our message will persist in error.

They will not realise that we are saying that ‘green’ in practice means devastating the countryside:

That ‘clean’ means reducing the supply of plant food,

That ‘renewables’ are generated by killing machines that turn into massive piles of toxic junk and have to be refinanced after 15-20 years.

That ‘decarbonisation’ is a meaningless buzzword. Do people appreciate the difference between carbon and CO2. And what is the problem with carbon?

Most people have been conditioned to think that all those terms represent Good Things while emissions, fossil fuels, and especially coal, are Bad and Wrong.

The point is that most people are too busy or inattentive to go past scanning headlines and overhearing snatches of news and conversation. These loaded terms are constantly in their face and the references are overwhelmingly positive in the MSM.

When they occasionally notice that we are talking about them, using the same terms, unless they pay close attention to our different point of view, their favourable view of them will be reinforced. “Like, everyone’s saying it, so it must be true”

We spend most of our time communicating with people inside our bubble, such as the scores who subscribe to The Speccie and the hundreds who tune in to Sky News. Inside the bubble the words don’t matter, as Popper would say, because we know the truth about them, and we know what they really mean.

It is different in the world outside, we have to get a listening to convey our alternative point of view and one way is to cut out the buzz words and go straight to the point. Wind and solar are not clean, green and renewable, so just tell it like it is.

FROM MY SHORT SUBMISSION TO THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON MISINFORMATION & DISINFORMATION...

It is interesting to note the amount of misinformation in the language of the net zero program.

The sun and wind are free. Well, you can say the same about coal, gas and oil, you just have to extract and distribute the power.

Renewable, clean and green. The turbines and solar panels are not renewable because they have short life spans compared with conventional power facilities and the end of life disposal is becoming a serious concern.

They are only “clean” if you demonise carbon dioxide, the breath of life on the planet.

They are not green when you take into account the environmental footprint, all the way from the exploration for minerals, through the mining required to extract them, the transport, manufacture and construction of the equipment and the disposal of toxic junk at the end of the road.

Consider the amount of rocks that have to be processed in energy-intensive processes to build an electric vehicle!