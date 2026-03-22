DRAFT AGENDA

Some of the topics to pursue:

The threat to free speech posed by ‘political correctness’.

The pros and cons of public funding for the arts.

The decline of fair play and civility in public debate.

Plagiarism and academic fraud.

Political bias in the contents of school texts in history and social studies.

Intellectual property rights.

Obscurantist fads and fashions. POMO and deconstruction.

The loss of valuable writers who ‘go out of fashion’ such as Jacques Barzun.

IMMEDIATE ACTIVITIES

Compile a bibliography of materials.

Build a list of interested people who may be involved as the program goes forward.

In-house discussions to refine our grasp of particular issues.

Articles and reviews in Policy.

Occasional papers.

Seminars & workshops in-house.

Review of HSC history texts.

TOPICAL ISSUES [written in 1992]

The denigration of Pauline Hanson.

Playing the racism card.

Quadrant magazine and the Cold War.

Who won the war in Vietnam?

The sinister figure of the “New Right“.

Why are we sorry?

Noel Pearson on the curse of welfare for Aborigines.

EDUCATION

Academic Fads and Fashions.

The Killing of History

Postmodernism, Postcolonialism.

The Politics of the Teachers Federation.

The Feminisation of Education.

How the System fails Boys.

THE ARTS

An alternative to public funding.

The Museum of Contemporary Art.

What happened to drawing?