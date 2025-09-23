Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
3d

Nice writeup. Here in far-off New York State, USA, we’re dealing with similar issues. I haven’t looked at wind droughts here yet (I will now!), but we have week-long ice storms and extended winter periods without breezes and sunbeams. Our grid operator tells us 1) we need dispatchable, emissions-free resources (DEFRs) for about 10% of our energy needs in a renewable-heavy grid and notes 2) we haven’t identified the technologies this will require, let alone developed and deployed such resources at scale. Yet we’re hurtling full-speed ahead with heaving money at “renewables.” Existing storage technologies are too expensive and impractical to use on the scale required. We do have the option of nuclear generation, which Australia has rejected.

Our grid operator warns us that without DEFRs, reliability is at serious and substantial risk, yet our politicians, too, ignore the warnings. The grid has become politicized; it’s now the plaything of emotionally immature factions whose goal is to manipulate public opinion, not ensure a reliable electric supply. As is the case where you are, the politicians are counting on being able to manipulate an ignorant public. I wish you the best of luck pushing back against that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture