In January this year, severe storms provided a natural experiment to test whether wind and solar are fit for purpose to supply power to the grid. In Texas, during the week of January 19-26, wind, solar, and batteries failed, while conventional power kept the lights on.

This contrasts with Storm Uri in February 2021, when Texas almost went black from end to end. Rolling blackouts persisted for weeks and cost hundreds of lives. Wind and solar struggled, and gas also underperformed. That enabled the wind and solar enthusiasts to spin the story and point the finger at gas. In fact, it wasn’t gas per se that failed; it just signalled that the system was winterised to the standard of the colder northern states.

Technical Elaborating on the problem with gas in 2021

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7448029240681263104?

Natural gas in TX didn’t fail during Uri, as such. Rather, there were two discrete failure modes; one was due to a combination of regulatory imposts (electrification of pipeline compression station equipment) and critical demand mismanagement (accidentally curtailing lines power to those compression stations - whoopsie!);

OFF-GRID POWER FOR DATA CENTRES

In brief, “bring your own power”.

https://www.utilitydive.com/news/ercot-connect-and-manage-spp-miso-eris/749083/

ERCOT uses a unique connect-and-manage, or C&M, interconnection process that is adding new generation faster than any other U.S. system.

ERCOT’s C&M approach “allows generators to enter the market as energy-only resources because it manages them as part of its proactive transmission planning process,”

Unlike ERCOT, most system operators’ reliability requirements and allocation of upgrade costs force detailed and redundant studies of generators seeking interconnection that result in backlogged queues..

POWER PROJECTS UNDERWAY

At present, two off-grid projects are being pursued to serve data centres with gas from the massive Permian basin

Pacifico Energy’s GW Ranch project is a private-grid power generation campus with approval for 7.65 GW of power generation with a mix of small and large-scale gas turbines.

The FO Permian/HiVolt Energy partnership has a 3,200 acre site, to deliver over 5GW of power from gas.

ANOTHER SUGGESTION: CO-LOCATE DATA CENTRES AND COAL POWER STATIONS

What if data centres are located in close proximity to coal stations to minimize the amount of new transmission lines and also to revitalise the coal mining districts that serve the coal burners?