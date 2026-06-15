It must be time for the amazing Australian blogger Joanne Nova to get another gong.

She wrote The Skeptics Handbook. 160,000 copies have been distributed in four nations and translated by volunteers into six languages. She’s a freelance writer, blogger and also an analyst for The Science and Public Policy Institute in the USA.

She was a prize winning graduate of molecular biology, and a former associate lecturer in Science Communication at the ANU.

Her blog reaches tens of thousands of people every year and there are thousands of comments in spirited and informative exchanges on the site.

Author’s website: Jo Nova blog

An important recent contribution. NET ZERO IS DESTOYING OUR PRODUCTIVITY.

SHE BROUGHT TO NOTICE THE PIONEER AUSTRALIAN WIND WATCHERS PAUL MISKELLY AND ANTON LANG.

They blew the whistle on wind droughts that should have stopped the wind and solar frenzy in its tracks but no influential person in Australia or anywhere else took notice.