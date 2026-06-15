Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki Sanderson's avatar
Vicki Sanderson
1d

Jo Nova’s blog is generally the first website that I check every day. Her articles are superb and the commentary of her following always informative and worthwhile.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture