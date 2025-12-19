Look out for the crash of the net zero ponzi, based on intermittent wind and solar inputs.

The wind industry must be the only enterprise that ever survived without caring about the reliability of the supply chain for the major input.

The meteorologists didn’t do wind drought reports and the sponsors of the industry didn’t bother to check. Now Trillions have been spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic damage to forests and farmlands.

LETS HEAR IT FOR the pioneering Australian wind watches Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang?

Their stories, written by Gemini and posted on my substack, just don’t blame me for the content!

I have not touched the text, it is not mine and there is something missing that I want to mention. Anton Lang worked alone, which makes his contribution one of the most remarkable solo efforts on record.

Paul acknowledged more than a dozen helpers and advisors, some were colleagues and others were overseas. For some time I usually referred to “Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly and his helpers” until for brevity I dropped the helpers.

I don’t want them to be forgotten and I refer readers to Paul’s personal account where they are recognized.

Their stories, in their own words.