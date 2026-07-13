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Mike Knowles's avatar
Mike Knowles
5d

Rage, I’d be interested in why there is such a large gap between what the AEMO planners and others get in terms of storage and your straight forward analysis. I’ve seem comments in the past that the AEMO assumes perfect foresight and all storages are full at the start. I also wonder whether they account for the real variability and load carrying capacity of wind and solar. I suspect it will be a brave State Premier who allows closure of baseload plants without demonstrable evidence they aren’t needed. I very much doubt an AEMO model that suggests she’ll be right will do it, although you never know.

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John Coe's avatar
John Coe
5d

Much of this modelling sound like hyperventilating nonsense, based on unquantifiable assumptions. I note your concluding comment about having given up on the politicians. Quite understandable. Therein however lies the tragedy of this whole farcical debate.

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