In a dramatic policy shift that marks the final nail in the coffin of Belgium’s long-standing nuclear phase-out, the federal government has announced plans to acquire all of French energy giant Engie’s nuclear assets in the country.

The move, announced today by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, aims to guarantee secure, affordable and low-carbon baseload power for decades to come.

THE STORY

BUT THE NUCLEAR NUTS IN AUSTRALIA REFUSE TO BACK COAL AS THE BRIDGING FUEL!

Today, the overwhelming imperative in energy policy is to burn more coal and reduce the price of electricity. If we move quickly enough, there may be some sticks of industrial furniture left when nuclear power is available.