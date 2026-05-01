Today, the overwhelming imperative in energy policy is to burn more coal and reduce the price of electricity. If we move quickly enough, there may be some sticks of industrial furniture left when nuclear power is available.

It is a no-brainer to legalise nuclear power but this is not the time to spend time and energy promoting it. We have an immediate and urgent energy crisis and nuclear power is not going to fix it. Is that a controversial proposition, or is it simply a matter of fact?

Taking that on board, the next step is to demand that we burn more coal immediately.

We want more coal power!

When do we want it? NOW!

BURN COAL OR DIE IN THE DARK

WHY WORRY ABOUT WARMING AND CO2 EMISSIONS?

It seems that the leadership of the nuclear movement is concerned about emissions of CO2, as though the breath of life on earth is a dangerous pollutant. This is not based on sound climate science and the movement will have no credibility in the long term unless they get up to date. Just read a good book on climate science and relax!

Don’t let alarmists get away with the “climate denier” ploy, energy realists don’t deny climate change, we study it. Warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still some degrees short of the best times in recorded history during the Roman and medieval warm periods. If we are lucky we may get another two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner towards the next cold spell.

Repeating, it is a no-brainer to legalise nuclear power, but it will not be on deck for years to come.

We have a crisis on at least four fronts.

First, the known cost of the net zero campaign is crippling, even without the unrevealed cost of the CIS.

Second, the escalating cost of power, with a great deal more to come. This is killing household budgets and business, large and small. Has anyone costed the rewiring of the nation, bearing in mind that these projects routinely blow out factors up to five and occasionally far beyond that (Snowy2.0 and the OFW RNZ.)

Third, blackouts are inevitable if we lose any more coal power capacity.

Fourth, the environmental catastrophe in the forests and farmlands will eventually come to the attention of people overseas and we will be ashamed to identify as Australians when we travel.